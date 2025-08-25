Lanús and River Face Off in a Key Clash

Lanús and River Plate meet this Monday at the Ciudad de Lanús-Néstor Díaz Pérez stadium for the sixth round of the 2025 Clausura Tournament, with Leandro Rey Hilfer officiating. Although it is the final match scheduled for the round, the date will remain open since Independiente vs. Platense is still pending after incidents in the Copa Sudamericana forced the closure of Independiente’s stadium.

Lanús arrives fifth in Group B with nine points, built on three wins and two losses. Their latest outing ended in a 2-1 away victory over Gimnasia, leaving them with the chance to catch River at the top of the standings. River, on the other hand, is one of three unbeaten teams in the competition, alongside Rosario Central and Central Córdoba. With 11 points, they share the lead with San Lorenzo, who already defeated Instituto this round.

Both clubs celebrated midweek continental triumphs, decided by penalty shootouts. Lanús eliminated Central Córdoba in the Copa Sudamericana, while River needed Franco Armani’s heroics to overcome Libertad of Paraguay in the Libertadores.

Lanús’ expected lineup includes goalkeeper Nahuel Losada, veteran defender Carlos Izquierdoz, Eduardo Salvio adding creativity on the wing, and Rodrigo Castillo leading the attack. River’s likely eleven features Armani in goal, Milton Casco in defense, Juan Fernando Quintero directing play, and Facundo Colidio paired with either Miguel Borja or Sebastián Driussi up front.

The last meeting between these sides took place in February during the Apertura, where River edged out a 1-0 win with a goal from Borja. At La Fortaleza, their most recent clash dates back to March 2023, when River secured a 2-0 victory through strikes by José Paradela and Lucas Beltrán.