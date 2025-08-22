CONMEBOL Report Puts Independiente Under Scrutiny as Platense Clash Suspended

The fallout from Wednesday’s chaos in Avellaneda continues to ripple across South American football. A first report from CONMEBOL, disclosed by TyC Sports, highlights the responsibilities of Independiente, the Buenos Aires police, and Universidad de Chile supporters in the violent incidents that forced the suspension of their Copa Sudamericana match. Meanwhile, local authorities halted Independiente’s upcoming league game against Platense, while the judiciary investigates what unfolded at the Libertadores de América-Ricardo Bochini stadium.

The CONMEBOL document gathers statements from referee Gustavo Tejera, delegate Michael Sánchez Alvarenga of Paraguay, and the assigned security officer. Their accounts note that violence began as early as the pre-match warmup, with visiting fans provoking locals, including a racist act captured on video showing a Chilean supporter mimicking a monkey and holding a banana. Yet the report also stresses Independiente’s role in disregarding instructions not to open the lower South stand, located just below the away section. Despite explicit warnings, the club sold tickets and pledged to deploy extra private security, a promise not fulfilled on matchday.

CONMEBOL’s security officers repeatedly urged Buenos Aires police to enter the visitors’ section to contain the violence. The head of operations, Inspector Javier Bibiano, refused, citing internal protocols that warned such an intervention could trigger a larger tragedy. This stance was later confirmed by Buenos Aires Province deputy security minister Darío Ruiz, who acknowledged the responsibility for preventing police entry into the away stand. With law enforcement standing down, the violence escalated further, including pitch invasions, injured supporters, and street attacks on visiting team buses.

The governing body warned that both clubs could face sanctions ranging from fines and closed-door matches to exclusion from the current Copa Sudamericana and future tournaments. Independiente and Universidad de Chile have until Wednesday the 27th to submit their defenses. CONMEBOL is also reviewing audiovisual evidence and official testimonies pointing to failures from both the club and local security forces.

On the domestic front, the crisis spilled into the Argentine league calendar. Aprevide, the provincial security agency, suspended Independiente’s weekend clash against Platense in the sixth round of the Clausura. The move came after the judiciary ordered a preventive closure of the stadium, following inspections by the Avellaneda municipality. Authorities had initially considered allowing the game behind closed doors or moving it to another venue, but ultimately opted to postpone.

Independiente released a statement accepting the measure and stressing its commitment to having fans back in the stands once conditions are safe. For now, the Libertadores de América remains scarred by the damage: destroyed gates, broken fixtures, dismantled bathrooms, and scattered debris, a stark reminder of one of the most violent nights in recent South American football history.