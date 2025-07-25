RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lamine Yamal shares photo with teammates from the plane

Heading off on a pre-season tour
Football news Today, 08:44
Lamine Yamal shares photo with teammates from the plane Photo: https://www.instagram.com/fcbarcelona / Author unknown

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has set off for Asia with his team for their pre-season tour. He shared a snapshot with his teammates from the plane on his Instagram page.

In the photo, Lamine is seen in the aircraft cabin posing alongside Gavi and another Barcelona teammate. It's clear the friends are in high spirits.

As a reminder, the Catalan side is heading to Asia, where they're scheduled to play several friendly matches against local clubs. Barcelona is set to play three games — facing Japan's Vissel Kobe on July 27, South Korea's FC Seoul on July 31, and Daegu FC on August 4.

It's worth noting that just recently, Spanish outlet Marca named Lamine Yamal the best player in the world for 2025, according to the newspaper's editorial team. Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembélé, considered a frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or, came in second, while his teammate Vitinha took third place.

By the way, Transfermarkt currently values Yamal at €200 million, making him the most expensive footballer in the world.

