Mysterious admirer? Yamal spotted in photo with lipstick mark on his cheek

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal continues to delight his fans with personal snapshots, regularly sharing them on his Instagram page. The footballer has posted yet another photo, this time showing him with a lipstick mark on his cheek.

In the picture, Yamal is striking a playful pose with his tongue out, and a distinct red lipstick imprint in the shape of lips is clearly visible on his cheek. Looks like someone planted a kiss on the young Spaniard—could it be a mysterious admirer or a secret sweetheart?

It’s worth noting that not much is known about Lamine’s romantic escapades. In the past, he dated internet influencer Alex Padilla, but the couple split up quite a while ago.

This summer, the youngster was also rumored to be involved with another online blogger, Fati Vasquez, who is twelve years older than Yamal. The rumors emerged after they were seen together in a large group vacationing by the sea in Italy. Lamine and Vasquez were caught by paparazzi riding a jet ski together. However, both sides later denied these rumors.