RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Lamine Yamal named the world's best player by renowned publication!

Lamine Yamal named the world's best player by renowned publication!

A prestigious award.
Football news Today, 16:08
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Lamine Yamal named the world's best player by renowned publication! https://x.com/marca

The young Spaniard has outshone some fierce competitors.

Details: Today, the acclaimed Spanish portal Marca has selected the best player on the planet for 2025, according to its editorial team.

Third place went to PSG's Portuguese midfielder Vitinha, while second place was claimed by perhaps the main Ballon d'Or contender, Ousmane Dembélé, also from PSG. But the top spot was awarded to Barcelona's 18-year-old prodigy, Lamine Yamal.

Last season, Yamal featured in 55 matches for Barça, netting 18 goals and providing 21 assists along the way.

By the end of the campaign, Lamine had established himself as one of the team's key players, helping them clinch the La Liga title, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

The transfer value of this young sensation is estimated by Transfermarkt at €200 million, making him the most valuable footballer in the world.

Reminder: Back to business. Yamal shared a new photo from Barcelona training

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Sarmiento - : - Lanus 25 july 2025, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Sarmiento
-
Lanus
-
18:00
New England Revolution - : - CF Montreal 25 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - Orlando City 25 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Belgrano 25 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Belgrano
-
20:15
Union - : - Tigre 25 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Union
-
Tigre
-
20:15
FC Dallas - : - New York City FC 25 july 2025, 20:30 MLS USA
FC Dallas
-
New York City FC
-
20:30
Houston Dynamo FC - : - LA Galaxy 25 july 2025, 20:30 MLS USA
Houston Dynamo FC
-
LA Galaxy
-
20:30
Los Angeles FC - : - Portland Timbers 25 july 2025, 22:30 MLS USA
Los Angeles FC
-
Portland Timbers
-
22:30
San Diego FC - : - Nashville SC 25 july 2025, 22:30 MLS USA
San Diego FC
-
Nashville SC
-
22:30
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys 26 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
13:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 Facundo Zabala Joins Independiente After Completing Medical Football news Today, 16:36 Comeback! Juan Manuel Sanabria on the verge of joining Ajax Football news Today, 16:30 Who Is Brandon Brocksom, Chivas’ English-Rooted Rising Star? Football news Today, 16:08 Lamine Yamal named the world's best player by renowned publication! Football news Today, 16:05 Riquelme’s Message to Boca Squad: “The Only Way Out of This Is by Winning” Football news Today, 15:30 Big hope! Official: João Mário joins Juventus Motorsport News Today, 14:58 Wow! Sebastian Vettel on the verge of a Red Bull return Football news Today, 14:34 Incredible! Kobamelo Kodisang moves to Portuguese league club AVS SAD Football news Today, 14:07 With love for the fans, with cunning for the management! ter Stegen addresses Barcelona supporters Football news Today, 13:37 Serious squad! Bafana Bafana roster for CHAN 2025 announced
Sport Predictions
Football 25 july 2025 Yokohama vs Real Sociedad prediction, H2H and betting tips – July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Norwich vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 July 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Freiburg vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Elche vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Fiorentina vs Carrarese: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 25 July 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 25 July 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Sporting vs Villarreal: Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Galway United vs Waterford: Who will extend their winning streak?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores