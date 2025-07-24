Lamine Yamal named the world's best player by renowned publication!

The young Spaniard has outshone some fierce competitors.

Details: Today, the acclaimed Spanish portal Marca has selected the best player on the planet for 2025, according to its editorial team.

Third place went to PSG's Portuguese midfielder Vitinha, while second place was claimed by perhaps the main Ballon d'Or contender, Ousmane Dembélé, also from PSG. But the top spot was awarded to Barcelona's 18-year-old prodigy, Lamine Yamal.

Last season, Yamal featured in 55 matches for Barça, netting 18 goals and providing 21 assists along the way.

By the end of the campaign, Lamine had established himself as one of the team's key players, helping them clinch the La Liga title, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

The transfer value of this young sensation is estimated by Transfermarkt at €200 million, making him the most valuable footballer in the world.

