Back to work: Yamal shares new training photo from Barcelona camp

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has fully rejoined the training process after a long, eventful holiday. The footballer shared a new photo from the team's training session on his Instagram page.

In the picture, Yamal is seen in training gear, working with the ball at Barcelona’s club base. The Spaniard also added heart emojis to the photo, showing just how happy he is to be back on the pitch.

Let’s recall, Yamal had a packed vacation, traveling the world from Brazil to China. On the last day of his break, he threw a spectacular party for his 18th birthday, inviting a host of celebrities.

It’s also worth noting that, before the preseason kicked off, the Spanish footballer officially signed a new contract with Barcelona, keeping him at the club until 2031, and received a new shirt number. Yamal will now wear the iconic number ten, previously donned by Barcelona legends like Maradona, Ronaldinho, and Messi.