La Liga club has agreed a deal to sign Man United striker on loan

Football news Today, 04:35
Manchester United's winger Facundo Pellistri is on the verge of moving to Granada on a loan deal.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the clubs have reached an agreement, and the Uruguayan player has consented to the transfer. The finalization of the deal is pending the "green light" from Manchester United's head coach, Erik ten Hag.

Pellistri joined Manchester United in the summer of 2020 but struggled to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup. In the current season, he has contributed with one assist in 14 appearances across all competitions, totaling 24 matches for the Red Devils.

Pellistri had previous experience in La Liga, having been loaned to Alaves by Manchester United during the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons, though he didn't register notable achievements in 35 appearances.

In January 2022, Pellistri made his debut for the Uruguayan national team, where he has already played 18 matches.

In other news, Manchester United secured a victory over Newport County (4:2) yesterday, advancing to the 1/8 finals of the FA Cup.

Granada currently holds the 19th position in the La Liga standings after 21 rounds.

