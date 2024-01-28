Manchester United held on to victory in a tough FA Cup match against Newport

On January 28, in the fourth-round match of the FA Cup, Newport, a modest team, hosted Manchester United. For the "Red Devils," this match was expected to be an easy walk, as the opponent represents League Two – the fourth-tier in English football.

The match started unfavorably for the home team, as they were already trailing 0-2 by the 13th minute. First, Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring with a superb shot from outside the penalty area, and then Cobi Mainoo scored his first goal for Man United. Surprisingly, Newport recovered and revived the intrigue in the match thanks to Brin Morris's precise strike.

Early in the second half, the hosts managed to equalize, but after 20 minutes, Antony scored the third goal for Man United. And in extra time, all doubts about the winner were dispelled by Rasmus Hojlund. In the end, ten Hag's wards achieved a hard-fought victory and advanced to the fifth round, where they will compete for a place in the quarter-finals against the winner of the Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City tie.

Newport County 2 – 4 Manchester United

Goals: Morris 36, Evans 47 - Fernandes 7, Mainoo 13, Antony 68, Hojlund 90+4.