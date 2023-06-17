Kylian Mbappe won't move to Manchester United
Football news Today, 12:15
Photo: Kylian Mbappé's Instagram/Author Unknown
Forward of Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team, Kylian Mbappé, will not move to Manchester United, according to The Athletic.
According to the source, the player is not interested in a transfer to the English club as he dreams of playing only for Real Madrid. The Frenchman regrets not joining the royal club in the summer of 2022 as a free agent, instead choosing to extend his contract with PSG.
In the current season, the 24-year-old Mbappé has played 43 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.
