Kylian Mbappé shares personal photo from Parc des Princes ahead of match against Iceland

A crucial game awaits
Football news Today, 04:07
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Kylian Mbappe before the match against Ukraine in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers Photo: https://www.instagram.com/k.mbappe / Author unknown

France national team captain Kylian Mbappé is gearing up for another World Cup 2026 qualifier with Les Bleus. The star striker took to Instagram to post a fresh snapshot from his home ground.

Mbappé shared a photo from the inner corridors of Paris's Parc des Princes, where tonight's clash between France and Iceland will take place. Behind Kylian, the wall features a massive image of the French national team emblem—a proud Gallic rooster.

France have made a strong start to the qualifiers, having defeated Ukraine 2-0 away last Friday. Mbappé found the net in that fixture, contributing to the victory.

Meanwhile, tonight's opponents Iceland are coming off a dominant 5-0 home win over Azerbaijan. Thanks to that resounding result, the Icelanders currently top the qualifying group with the best goal difference.

