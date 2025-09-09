Kylian Mbappé shares personal photo from Parc des Princes ahead of match against Iceland
France national team captain Kylian Mbappé is gearing up for another World Cup 2026 qualifier with Les Bleus. The star striker took to Instagram to post a fresh snapshot from his home ground.
Mbappé shared a photo from the inner corridors of Paris's Parc des Princes, where tonight's clash between France and Iceland will take place. Behind Kylian, the wall features a massive image of the French national team emblem—a proud Gallic rooster.
France have made a strong start to the qualifiers, having defeated Ukraine 2-0 away last Friday. Mbappé found the net in that fixture, contributing to the victory.
Meanwhile, tonight's opponents Iceland are coming off a dominant 5-0 home win over Azerbaijan. Thanks to that resounding result, the Icelanders currently top the qualifying group with the best goal difference.