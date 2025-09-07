"I'll bring the trophy straight home!" — Kylian Mbappé on who should win the Ballon d'Or

The Frenchman picks his national teammate

In an interview with Telefoot, Real Madrid and France striker Kylian Mbappé shared his thoughts on the upcoming vote for France Football's Player of the Year.

Details: Kylian Mbappé said he would give the Ballon d'Or to his France national teammate, Ousmane Dembélé, who clinched both the Champions League and Ligue 1 titles with PSG.

Ousmane deserves the Ballon d'Or. I've supported him from the very beginning. If it were up to me, I'd bring the trophy straight to his home!

Last season, Ousmane Dembélé played 53 matches across all competitions, netted 35 goals, and provided 16 assists. Transfermarkt values one of the leading Ballon d'Or contenders at €90 million.



