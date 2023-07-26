Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia

RU RU
Forward Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will not move to "Al-Hilal" in Saudi Arabia, as reported by L’Equipe.

According to the source, the footballer declined to meet with representatives from the Saudi club, who had specially come to Paris for negotiations.

Earlier, it was reported that "Al-Hilal" was willing to pay €300 million for the forward. Moreover, the French player was offered a salary of €200 million. Taking into account income from advertising and other commercial contracts, Mbappe's total earnings could reach €700 million per year. Additionally, the Saudi club is reportedly ready to sell Mbappe to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024.

Previously, it was also reported that PSG's management is willing to bench Mbappe if he refuses to extend his contract, which is valid until the summer of 2024, or declines a transfer in the current transfer window.

Mbappe, 24 years old, has been playing for PSG since 2017. He transferred to the Parisian club from "Monaco" for a transfer fee of €180 million. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Since 2017, Mbappe has been representing the French national team. He has played in 70 matches for the French national team, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. As part of the French national team, Mbappe won the World Cup in 2018 and was a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.

