Kylian Mbappé reacts to Fútbol Mahou's La Liga Player of the Month award

Thanked Madrid fans for their support

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé continues to shine as one of the club’s top performers. The Frenchman has been named La Liga Player of the Month for August by Fútbol Mahou.

Read also: Kylian Mbappé reacts to return to Real Madrid camp

The forward responded to this prestigious honor with a post on his Instagram page. Mbappé shared a photo of himself holding the award, captioned: “Player of the Month. Thanks Madridistas, ready to help the team for what’s coming next.”

Kylian made a huge impact in his first three La Liga matches in August, netting three goals to help his team secure three consecutive victories. Real Madrid currently sits atop the La Liga table, boasting nine points from their opening three fixtures.

It’s worth noting that Real Madrid’s fourth La Liga match is scheduled for today, September 13. The Madrid side will travel to face Real Sociedad away.

On a related note, the Champions League kicks off next week. Real Madrid will open their European campaign on September 16 with a home clash against Marseille.