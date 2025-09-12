Kylian Mbappé reacts to return to Real Madrid camp

Happy to be back in Spain

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has returned to the club after the international break for national team matches. The Frenchman marked his return to Spain with a post on his Instagram page.

Mbappé shared a photo from Real Madrid’s training ground, captioned: “Back home!!! Let’s go, Saturday @realmadrid.” Clearly, the French striker is thrilled to be back with the squad and ready to resume club competitions.

It's worth noting that this Saturday, September 13, the Madrid side faces their next La Liga fixture, with an away match against Real Sociedad.

Then, on Tuesday, the team kicks off their new Champions League campaign. In the opening round, the Spanish giants will host French side Marseille.

Additionally, after three rounds of La Liga, Real Madrid tops the league table with a perfect nine points. The only other club boasting a 100% record at this stage is Athletic Bilbao.