RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Kylian Mbappé reacts to return to Real Madrid camp

Kylian Mbappé reacts to return to Real Madrid camp

Happy to be back in Spain
Football news Today, 03:45
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Kylian Mbappe plays for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Photo: https://www.instagram.com/k.mbappe / Author unknown

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has returned to the club after the international break for national team matches. The Frenchman marked his return to Spain with a post on his Instagram page.

Mbappé shared a photo from Real Madrid’s training ground, captioned: “Back home!!! Let’s go, Saturday @realmadrid.” Clearly, the French striker is thrilled to be back with the squad and ready to resume club competitions.

It's worth noting that this Saturday, September 13, the Madrid side faces their next La Liga fixture, with an away match against Real Sociedad.

Then, on Tuesday, the team kicks off their new Champions League campaign. In the opening round, the Spanish giants will host French side Marseille.

Additionally, after three rounds of La Liga, Real Madrid tops the league table with a perfect nine points. The only other club boasting a 100% record at this stage is Athletic Bilbao.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Alaba Football news Yesterday, 15:44 Florentino Pérez wanted to terminate Alaba's contract, but he refused
Mbappé Football news Yesterday, 12:27 Oviedo fan incident: club apologizes to Real and Mbappé over racism
Raúl Asencio Football news Yesterday, 09:45 New details emerge in the case of Raúl Asensio's alleged distribution of intimate content
Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid's club base Lifestyle Yesterday, 08:48 Jude Bellingham reacts to his return to training after surgery
“I’m satisfied.” Tchouaméni shares his thoughts on working with Xabi Alonso Football news Yesterday, 04:19 “I’m satisfied.” Tchouaméni shares his thoughts on working with Xabi Alonso
One of the victims forgives Raúl Asensio in explicit video leak case Football news Yesterday, 01:19 One of the victims forgives Raúl Asensio in explicit video leak case
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores