Oviedo fan incident: club apologizes to Real and Mbappé over racism

Real Oviedo has expressed regret over the incident and has pledged to take disciplinary action.

Details: Real Oviedo provided an update on the situation following the match against Real Madrid, during which a supporter was detained by the National Police.

The incident occurred during the second round match, when a home supporter began shouting racist remarks towards Mbappé.

The club emphasized that cooperation with law enforcement has been continuous and transparent, adhering to all investigative procedures and without disclosing confidential information. Once official information about the fan is received, the prescribed sanctions will be implemented.