Oviedo fan incident: club apologizes to Real and Mbappé over racism

The club expressed regret over the behavior of the fan.
Football news Today, 12:27
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Mbappé https://x.com/realmadrid/status/1947657900446331173

Real Oviedo has expressed regret over the incident and has pledged to take disciplinary action.

Details: Real Oviedo provided an update on the situation following the match against Real Madrid, during which a supporter was detained by the National Police.

The incident occurred during the second round match, when a home supporter began shouting racist remarks towards Mbappé.

The club emphasized that cooperation with law enforcement has been continuous and transparent, adhering to all investigative procedures and without disclosing confidential information. Once official information about the fan is received, the prescribed sanctions will be implemented.

Oviedo president Martín Peláez once again reiterated the club’s firm condemnation of violence, racism, and xenophobia in sport, vowing to act decisively to prevent such incidents in the future. The club also issued an apology to Real Madrid and player Kylian Mbappé for what happened, stressing that this was an isolated event and does not reflect the values of Oviedo’s supporters.

Reminder: Police detained a fan who hurled racist abuse at Vinicius.

