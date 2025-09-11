RU RU ES ES FR FR
Getafe vs Real Oviedo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 13, 2025

On September 13, 2025, the Coliseum will host the Matchday 4 fixture of the Spanish La Liga, as Getafe welcomes Real Oviedo. Kick-off is scheduled for 14:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the goal-scoring potential for both teams in this intriguing clash.

Getafe

Last season, Getafe finished only 13th in the league standings, narrowly avoiding relegation by just two points. However, this season the team has started in much more confident fashion. In the opening round, Getafe defeated Celta away with a 2-0 scoreline, and then secured another road win over Sevilla, 2-1. It was only in their third match that Getafe stumbled, falling 0-3 to Valencia. As a result, Getafe heads into their first home game of the campaign with six points, sitting in sixth place with a goal difference of 4-4.

As for their head-to-head matchups with Real Oviedo, the sides have met officially just twice at Getafe’s ground. The hosts remained unbeaten in both—drawing once and winning once. Notably, both teams found the net in those encounters.

Real Oviedo

Real Oviedo are La Liga newcomers, having earned promotion through the playoffs. Their debut at the elite level has been a tough one. In the first two rounds, Oviedo lost 0-2 to Villarreal and 0-3 to Real Madrid. The schedule didn’t get any easier in round three, facing Real Sociedad. This time, however, Oviedo managed to surprise, picking up their first win of the season—a narrow 1-0 home triumph.

In terms of head-to-heads against Getafe, across all competitions, including friendlies, the teams have played six times. It’s been perfectly balanced: two wins apiece and two draws. Significantly, both teams have scored in five of those six matches.

Probable lineups

  • Getafe: Soria, Davinchi, Rico, Djené, Iglesias, Duarte, Arambarri, Milla, Martin, Uche, Liso.
  • Real Oviedo: Escandel, Alhassane, Calvo, Costas, Vidal, Cazorla, Dendoncker, Reina, Hassan, Ilic, Rondon.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

  • Getafe have played over 1.5 total goals in 6 of their last 7 matches.
  • Real Oviedo have failed to win 4 of their last 5 games.
  • Real Oviedo are unbeaten in 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings.
  • Both teams have scored in 3 of the last 4 head-to-head clashes.
  • Three of the last four meetings have seen over 1.5 total goals.

Getafe vs Real Oviedo match prediction

Getafe have started the new season brightly and approach their first home fixture in confident mood. Real Oviedo, despite an extremely tough schedule to open the campaign, have managed to claim their first win and proved they can pick up points even against strong opponents. History suggests this fixture produces goals—with both sides usually getting on the scoresheet. Expect more of the same this time around. My bet for this match is over 1.5 total goals at odds of 1.56.

