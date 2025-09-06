RU RU ES ES FR FR
Kylian Mbappé reacts to France’s opening match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Satisfied with the result
Football news Today, 03:46
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mbappe in the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Ukraine Photo: https://www.instagram.com/k.mbappe / Author unknown

French national team star Kylian Mbappé took to the pitch with his teammates for their first match in the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. The forward shared his reaction on his Instagram page.

Mbappé posted several photos from the match against Ukraine in the opening round of the qualifiers, captioning them: “A good start to this qualification. Ready to keep going on Tuesday at home 🇫🇷🙏🏽✨ @equipedefrance.”

It’s worth noting that France defeated Ukraine 2-0, making a perfect start to their new qualifying journey. In the second round, on September 9, France will play at home against Iceland.

Mbappé found the back of the net in this match, sealing the final score. That goal marked his 51st for the French national team, allowing him to draw level with the legendary Thierry Henry in the all-time scoring charts.

Meanwhile, Iceland made a statement in their opening match, thrashing Azerbaijan 4-0. Thanks to their superior goal difference, Iceland sits atop the qualifying group after the first round.

