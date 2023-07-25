Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia

RU RU
According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and France's forward, Kylian Mbappe, may consider accepting an offer to move to Al-Hilal, a club from Saudi Arabia. It is reported that Mbappe's entourage and close associates believe that he should consider the proposal from the Saudi club. Previously, Al-Hilal was reportedly ready to pay €300 million for the forward, and Mbappe himself would receive a salary of €200 million. With additional income from endorsements and other commercial deals, his total earnings could reach €700 million per year. Additionally, it is suggested that Al-Hilal may later sell Mbappe to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024.

Earlier, it was reported that PSG's management was ready to put Mbappe on the bench if he refuses to extend his contract, which is valid until the summer of 2024, or declines a transfer in the current transfer window.

Kylian Mbappe, 24 years old, has been playing for PSG since 2017, having joined the Parisian club from Monaco for a transfer fee of €180 million. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Mbappe has been part of the French national team since 2017, representing France in 70 matches, scoring 40 goals, and providing 24 assists. He was part of the French squad that won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and finished as runners-up in the 2022 World Cup.

