Kylian Mbappé lacking sufficient support from teammates

Alone on the pitch?
Football news Today, 03:11
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
In the summer of 2024, Kylian Mbappé joined Real Madrid as a free agent. More than a year on, he has become a key figure for Los Blancos, but the situation is far from straightforward.

Details: According to AS, Mbappé is in sensational form and playing outstanding football. However, he lacks proper support during matches, and building a cohesive attacking unit around him has proven difficult for Real Madrid.

This season, Mbappé has already scored ten goals, failing to find the net only once — against Mallorca. He was also on target in the clash with Atlético Madrid, but Real suffered a heavy 2–5 defeat.

That loss dropped the reigning giants to second place in the standings. After seven rounds, they sit on 18 points, trailing the league leaders by a single point.

Reminder: This was the first time since 1950 that Atlético scored five goals against Real Madrid in an official match. It had only happened three times before.

