According to Sky Sports, Paris Saint-Germain and French national team forward Kylian Mbappé is ready to skip the entire upcoming season in order to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 as a free agent.

The fact that he might miss playing for the French national team in the 2024 European Championship does not deter the player.

Previously, it was reported that PSG's management is willing to relegate Mbappé to the bench if he refuses to extend his contract, which is valid until the summer of 2024, or declines a transfer in the current transfer window.

Mbappé is prepared to fulfill his contract to receive €60 million in salary and an additional €90 million as a loyalty bonus.

The 24-year-old Mbappé has been playing for PSG since 2017, having transferred from AS Monaco for a fee of €180 million. He has played 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Mbappé has represented the French national team since 2017. He has played 70 matches for France, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. With Mbappé on the team, France won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and became the runner-up in the 2022 World Cup.