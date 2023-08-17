Kylian Mbappe has decided when he will move to Real Madrid

Forward of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the French national team, Kylian Mbappe, wants to move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. This was announced by journalist Edu Aguirre on El Chiringuito TV.

"Mbappe has informed his surroundings that he will stay at PSG this year. But in 2024, Kylian wants to play only for Real Madrid," Aguirre said.

Earlier, it was reported that the player will sign a new contract with PSG, which will be valid until the summer of 2025. However, the contract will include a clause that the club agrees to sell the forward to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. It's worth noting that Mbappe could still leave PSG in the current transfer window, but only if a fee of 200 million euros is paid for him.

The 24-year-old Mbappe has been playing for PSG since 2017. He moved to the Parisian club from Monaco, with a transfer fee of 180 million euros. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Mbappe has been playing for the French national team since 2017. In total, he has played 70 matches for the French national team, scored 40 goals, and provided 24 assists. As part of the French national team, Mbappe became a World Champion in 2018 and a silver medalist at the 2022 World Cup.