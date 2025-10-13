Kylian Mbappé explains why he didn’t join Real Madrid earlier

The player had always dreamed of wearing the “Royal Club” shirt.

French forward Kylian Mbappé finally completed his move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, but he has now revealed why the transfer didn’t happen sooner.

Details: In an interview with Movistar Fútbol, Mbappé explained that when he left Monaco, he was only 17 years old. At that time, Real Madrid already had Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, and Karim Benzema leading the attack, which meant he would have spent most of his time on the bench with limited playing opportunities.

Quote: “Of course, I dreamed of playing for Real Madrid, but playing regularly is a great honor. I was given the chance to play at home, in Paris, and that was a fantastic opportunity for me.

Seven wonderful years. The pride of representing your own city is something special. But yes, I still had that dream of playing for Real Madrid, a dream I’ve had since childhood — and I achieved it last year. I’m very happy,” Mbappé said.

In the same interview, Mbappé also described the 2022 World Cup final as a “crazy match,” acknowledging that Argentina deserved to win, as they were the better team for most of the game.

Reminder: Mbappé sustained an injury in the previous World Cup qualifying match and will miss the next fixture. As a result, Didier Deschamps has appointed a new captain for France’s upcoming game against Iceland.