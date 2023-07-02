Kylian Mbappe demanded huge amount from Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain and France striker Kylian Mbappe has demanded 240 million euros from Real Madrid, according to Marca.

According to the source, the player does not want to lose 60 million euros, which he can earn at the Parisian club until the summer of 2024. PSG must also pay him 90 million euros as a loyalty bonus. In this regard, “Real” is likely to abandon the option of acquiring a striker this summer. Perhaps the royal club will try to sign the Frenchman in the summer of 2024, when his contract with the French club ends.

The 24-year-old Mbappé made 43 appearances for PSG in all competitions last season, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists.