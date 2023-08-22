Kylian Mbappe close to PSG contract extension

Paris Saint-Germain forward and French national team player Kylian Mbappé is close to extending his contract with the Parisian club, according to The Times.

According to the source, the new agreement will be valid until the summer of 2025. The contract will include a fixed release clause option. It was previously reported that Real Madrid was interested in the forward, but the Spanish club has not yet made any transfer offers for him.

The 24-year-old Mbappé has been playing for Paris Saint-Germain since 2017. He joined the Parisian club from AS Monaco for a transfer fee of €180 million. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists. His current contract with the Paris club is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Mbappé has been playing for the French national team since 2017. He has played a total of 70 matches for the French national team, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. With the French national team, Mbappé won the 2018 World Cup and was a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.