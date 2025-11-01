Kwara United vs Remo Stars. H2H, lineups and match prediction — November 1, 2025

Nigeria Premier League match

On Saturday, November 1st, as part of the 11th round of the Nigeria Premier League, Kwara United will host Remo Stars on their home turf. Read on for a detailed look at both teams, as well as a match prediction.

Match preview

Kwara United kicked off the 2025/26 season with a revamped squad: the club signed 18 new players in the summer, bringing in reinforcements both in attack and defense. After ten rounds, Kwara sit 10th in the league table with 13 points from those matches. There have been just 11 goals in their ten league games: 6 scored and 5 conceded. The home advantage could play a role, but so far the team has shown only average form.

At home, Kwara United are likely to take a cautious approach: focusing on defensive solidity and looking to create chances through set pieces and wing play. They have the potential to capitalize on the support of their fans, but are still lacking consistency in attack.

Remo Stars — the reigning champions of Nigeria (winners of the 2024/25 season) — enter the match with ambitions to reaffirm their status. However, their season has started terribly: after ten rounds, the "Stars" are in the relegation zone, sitting 17th. The team has picked up just 10 points, scoring seven goals and conceding nine.

Remo Stars will likely try to control the match: they aim to dictate the tempo, keep possession, bring their attacking players into play, and put pressure on the opposition. They hold an advantage in both status and experience.

Probable lineups

Kwara United: Nurudeen, Adeoye, Aimufua, Aule, Bright, Kabiru, Mustafa, Nwangwu, Ozor, Olerewaju, Ibragim

Remo Stars: Sabitu, Bonou, Goita, Ngenge, Olasupo, Oyowah, Abubakar, Adedayo, Anthony, Okoro Ibe, Chilekwu

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five matches, Remo Stars have won three times and Kwara United twice

Kwara are unbeaten in their last three matches

Remo Stars have lost four of their last five games

Prediction

The Nigeria Premier League is not known for high-scoring games, and it’s unlikely this match will be an exception. My prediction: under 2 total goals.