NPFL: Kwara United Goalkeeper Nurudeen Badmus Wins NPFL Player of the Month Award for October 2025

Kwara United goalkeeper Nurudeen Badmus has been named the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Player of the Month for October 2025 after a series of brilliant performances that helped the Harmony Boys build momentum throughout the month.

Throughout October, Badmus was outstanding between the posts. He faced 28 shots in six matches, making 24 saves, including a key penalty stop. He also recorded two clean sheets and conceded only four goals, showing exceptional composure and consistency.

The dependable goalkeeper edged out teammates Aule Johnmark, Gidado Toheeb, and Yahaya Ibrahim to win the award, securing an overwhelming 85.71 percent of fan votes on X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms.

Badmus received the award just before Kwara United’s impressive 3-1 victory over defending champions Remo Stars in their first game of November. The Ilorin-based shot-stopper started in goal for the match and once again played a crucial role in the team’s strong performance.