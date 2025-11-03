ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news NPFL: Kwara United Goalkeeper Nurudeen Badmus Wins NPFL Player of the Month Award for October 2025

NPFL: Kwara United Goalkeeper Nurudeen Badmus Wins NPFL Player of the Month Award for October 2025

Football news Today, 03:00
Oyebade Oluwafemi Oyebade Oluwafemi Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
NPFL: Kwara United Goalkeeper Nurudeen Badmus Wins NPFL Player of the Month Award for October 2025 NPFL: Kwara United Goalkeeper Nurudeen Badmus Wins NPFL Player of the Month Award for October 2025

Kwara United goalkeeper Nurudeen Badmus has been named the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Player of the Month for October 2025 after a series of brilliant performances that helped the Harmony Boys build momentum throughout the month.

Throughout October, Badmus was outstanding between the posts. He faced 28 shots in six matches, making 24 saves, including a key penalty stop. He also recorded two clean sheets and conceded only four goals, showing exceptional composure and consistency.

The dependable goalkeeper edged out teammates Aule Johnmark, Gidado Toheeb, and Yahaya Ibrahim to win the award, securing an overwhelming 85.71 percent of fan votes on X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms.

Badmus received the award just before Kwara United’s impressive 3-1 victory over defending champions Remo Stars in their first game of November. The Ilorin-based shot-stopper started in goal for the match and once again played a crucial role in the team’s strong performance.

Related teams and leagues
Kwara United Kwara United Schedule Kwara United News Kwara United Transfers
Remo Stars Remo Stars Schedule Remo Stars News Remo Stars Transfers
NPFL Nigeria NPFL Nigeria Table NPFL Nigeria Fixtures NPFL Nigeria Predictions
Related Game News
NPFL: Kwara United Coach Ashifat Suleiman Hails Team’s Determination and Discipline After 3–1 Win Over Remo Stars Football news Yesterday, 14:17 NPFL: Kwara United Coach Ashifat Suleiman Hails Team’s Determination and Discipline After 3–1 Win Over Remo Stars
Kwara United Football news 01 nov 2025, 04:10 Kwara United vs Remo Stars. H2H, lineups and match prediction — November 1, 2025
Related Team News
NPFL Matchday 11: Abia Warriors, Rivers United, and Ikorodu City Shine with Key Wins Football news Yesterday, 16:23 NPFL Matchday 11: Abia Warriors, Rivers United, and Ikorodu City Shine with Key Wins
Related Tournament News
Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL): Niger Tornadoes vs Abia Warriors FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Football news Yesterday, 06:19 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL): Niger Tornadoes vs Abia Warriors FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds
NPFL Boss Gbenga Elegbeleye Hails Rivers United for Keeping Nigeria on CAF Interclub CAF Competitions Football news 31 oct 2025, 08:44 NPFL Boss Gbenga Elegbeleye Hails Rivers United for Keeping Nigeria on CAF Interclub CAF Competitions
Barau FC Technical Adviser Ladan Bosso Reacts to Slow NPFL 2025 Start Ahead of Home Clash with Wikki Tourist Football news 31 oct 2025, 08:03 Barau FC Technical Adviser Ladan Bosso Reacts to Slow NPFL 2025 Start Ahead of Home Clash with Wikki Tourist
NPFL: Benue State Government Appoints Interim Management Committee for Lobi Stars FC Football news 30 oct 2025, 06:35 NPFL: Benue State Government Appoints Interim Management Committee for Lobi Stars FC
NPFL: Enyimba International FC Gives Coach Stanley Eguma Two Matches to Revive Team’s Form Football news 27 oct 2025, 14:45 NPFL: Enyimba International FC Gives Coach Stanley Eguma Two Matches to Revive Team’s Form
NPFL Matchday 10: Abia Warriors, Tornadoes, and Warri Wolves Close in on Nasarawa United Football news 27 oct 2025, 06:23 NPFL Matchday 10: Abia Warriors, Tornadoes, and Warri Wolves Close in on Nasarawa United
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores