NPFL: Kwara United Coach Ashifat Suleiman Hails Team's Determination and Discipline After 3–1 Win Over Remo Stars

NPFL: Kwara United Coach Ashifat Suleiman Hails Team’s Determination and Discipline After 3–1 Win Over Remo Stars

Today, 14:17
Kwara United head coach, Ashifat Suleiman, has heaped praise on his players following their impressive 3–1 victory over Remo Stars on Saturday at the Kwara Sports Stadium in Ilorin.

Speaking during his post-match interview, the Kwara United technical adviser commended his players, describing the win as a product of what he called DD, meaning Determination and Discipline.

“It was a tough game, and we didn’t start well,” Suleiman admitted. “But the players grew into the match and showed great determination and discipline.

The convincing victory takes The Harmony Boys to seventh place in the Nigeria Premier League standings, with 16 points from 11 matches. Kwara United will now turn their attention to their next fixture, an away trip to Nasarawa United at the Lafia Township Stadium on November 9, 2025.

