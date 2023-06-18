"Kvaradona" - the most expensive player in Serie A

Forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, also known as "Kvaradona," from Napoli and the Georgian national team, has become the most expensive player in Serie A based on the 2022/2023 season.

The value of the Georgian player has increased by 70 million euros, reaching a total of 85 million euros. In second place in terms of price growth is Victor Osimhen, the forward from Napoli and the Nigerian national team, whose value now stands at 120 million euros (an increase of 55 million euros). The top three also includes Kim Min-Jae, a defender from Napoli and the South Korean national team, whose value now amounts to 60 million euros (a growth of 46 million euros).

It is worth noting that Napoli became the champion of Italy in the current season and reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.