Гeorgian midfielder Hᴠicha Kwaraᴄheliᴀ, also known as "Kvaradona," of Napoli has been named the best young player of the UEFA Champions League for the 2022/2023 season.

The player participated in nine matches, scored two goals, and provided four assists. Napoli reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League but were defeated by Milan (0-1, 1-1).

22-year-old Kwaraᴄheliᴀ joined Napoli from Dinamo Batumi in the summer of 2022 for a transfer fee of €11.5 million. In the current season, he played 43 matches in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing 17 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.