Konaté replacement? Liverpool targets Juventus defender transfer

A plan B is in the works.

Liverpool has recently set its sights on extending the contract of their key defender Ibrahima Konaté, but so far, negotiations have hit a roadblock. Still, Anfield is preparing for the scenario where the Frenchman leaves as a free agent, actively searching for a suitable replacement.

Details: According to teamTALK, the Premier League champions have zeroed in on Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer. The 28-year-old Brazilian was close to leaving the Bianconeri this summer, but the move ultimately fell through. Despite that, Liverpool—and several other Premier League giants—remain keenly interested in his services.

Arne Slot’s main defensive target remains Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi, with reports suggesting Liverpool won’t push for his signature this winter. However, Bremer’s name is still firmly in the mix.

Reminder: Since joining Juventus in the summer of 2022, Bremer has made 93 appearances. Juventus has kept 46 clean sheets in those matches—almost every other game. That’s 49.5% of matches without conceding, highlighting his pivotal impact. For comparison, in 63 matches without Bremer, Juventus managed just 21 clean sheets, dropping the rate to 33%.