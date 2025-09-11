RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Konaté replacement? Liverpool targets Juventus defender transfer

Konaté replacement? Liverpool targets Juventus defender transfer

A plan B is in the works.
Football news Today, 07:44
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Gleison Bremer. Getty Images

Liverpool has recently set its sights on extending the contract of their key defender Ibrahima Konaté, but so far, negotiations have hit a roadblock. Still, Anfield is preparing for the scenario where the Frenchman leaves as a free agent, actively searching for a suitable replacement.

Details: According to teamTALK, the Premier League champions have zeroed in on Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer. The 28-year-old Brazilian was close to leaving the Bianconeri this summer, but the move ultimately fell through. Despite that, Liverpool—and several other Premier League giants—remain keenly interested in his services.

Arne Slot’s main defensive target remains Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi, with reports suggesting Liverpool won’t push for his signature this winter. However, Bremer’s name is still firmly in the mix.

Reminder: Since joining Juventus in the summer of 2022, Bremer has made 93 appearances. Juventus has kept 46 clean sheets in those matches—almost every other game. That’s 49.5% of matches without conceding, highlighting his pivotal impact. For comparison, in 63 matches without Bremer, Juventus managed just 21 clean sheets, dropping the rate to 33%.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News Juventus Transfers
Related Team News
Florian Wirtz. Football news Today, 05:14 "Just stand still for a second." Neville offers advice to Wirtz amid tough start at Liverpool
Konaté Transfer news Yesterday, 13:17 Konaté refuses to extend Liverpool contract in pursuit of Real Madrid move
referee Football news 09 sep 2025, 12:01 Historic event in Serie A! Referee body camera to be used for the first time
Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe are the best in EA Sports FC Football news 09 sep 2025, 08:59 EA Sports FC reveals the 26 best footballers in the world. Mbappé and Salah top the list
Alexander Isak signing for Liverpool Football news 09 sep 2025, 08:32 Alexander Isak speaks out for the first time about his controversial move to Liverpool
Alexander Isak Football news 09 sep 2025, 04:36 Will have to wait. Isak's Liverpool starting XI debut may be delayed significantly
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores