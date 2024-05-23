Kompany may move to Bayern without his assistant

In recent days, there have been reports in the media that Burnley head coach Vincent Kompany has attracted attention from Bayern Munich. And if the move to Munich does happen, the Belgian will go there without his long-term assistant.

According to the Daily Mail, Kompany's assistant Craig Bellamy will not join his boss at Bayern, with whom he has worked for the last five years at Burnley and Anderlecht. The reasons for this decision are not called.

Recall, earlier it was reported that Bayern is ready to give for the specialist 10 million euros, when the English club, which together with Kompany flew back to the Championship, requires for his manager as much as 20 million euros.

Bellamy, along with the Belgian, had an impressive 2022-23 Championship campaign that saw Burnley return to the Premier League with 101 points, although last season their inexperienced young squad failed and slipped back to the Championship.