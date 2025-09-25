Klitschko is running for president. For now, in the world of boxing

And not the one you might have thought of.

The elder of the Klitschko brothers, Vitalii, has built a strong political career in Ukraine, serving as head of the Kyiv City Council for the past 11 years. Now his younger brother Wladimir also wants to pursue a career as an official, though for the time being within the world of boxing.

Details: According to Inside the Games, Klitschko Jr. has put forward his candidacy for the presidency of the global organization World Boxing. Alongside the Ukrainian, the race also includes Kazakhstan's National Olympic Committee president Gennadiy Golovkin and president of the Hellenic Boxing Federation Garis Manolis.

There will be no further additions to the list, as the registration window has already closed. An independent commission will now evaluate the candidates to ensure they meet the required criteria.

Reminder: World Boxing is currently seeking full recognition from the International Olympic Committee, which has granted the body “provisional recognition.” This came after the International Boxing Association was stripped of its IOC status over violations in handling the issue of “neutral” athletes.