Oleksandr Usyk reveals his pick for the Ballon d'Or. His choice will definitely surprise you...

The undisputed world heavyweight champion didn't hold back.
Football news Today, 03:40
Oleksandr Usyk during a charity football match Photo: https://www.instagram.com/usykaa / Author unknown

The boxer shared a humorous video on his TikTok account.

Details: The Ballon d'Or ceremony always creates a buzz and sparks countless reactions from global media and athletes alike. This time, the reigning undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk joined the conversation by posting a playful video on his TikTok page, joking that he himself should have claimed the prestigious trophy:

"We all know who should get the Ballon d'Or. Raphinha? Ousmane Dembélé? Lamine Yamal? The real winner is Usyk!" the video declares, featuring clips of Usyk taking part in a football match.

Previously, Usyk has repeatedly stated that one of his ambitions is to play in a professional football match. That chance might come from Polissya, the club for which Usyk serves as ambassador.

