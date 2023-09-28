RU RU NG NG
Main News Khvicha scored his first goal in six months

Khvicha scored his first goal in six months

Football news Today, 03:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Khvicha scored his first goal in six months Khvicha scored his first goal in six months

In the match of the sixth round of the Italian championship, Napoli defeated Udinese at home with a score of 4:1. The game was also memorable for the goal of Georgian striker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who also made an assist.

Thus, the team leader broke the goalless streak that lasted six months. Before that, he could not score either in the national team or in his club.

Rudi Garcia, the head coach of Napoli, spoke after the game about how he assessed his player’s performance.

"Now that he has scored, he will feel much better and won't think about it anymore. I had long conversations with him, telling him not to think about it and enjoy the game. He is a unique player. When he is happy on the field, everything happens as easy as today,” IamNaples quotes Garcia as saying.

Let us remind you that Kvaratskhelia’s contract with the Italian champions is valid until June 2027. The estimated cost of the football player, according to the Transfermarkt portal, exceeds 80 million euros.

Related teams and leagues
SSC Napoli Udinese Serie A Italy
Popular news
The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place Football news Today, 02:47 The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place
Top 10 best coaches in football history published Football news Yesterday, 04:50 Top 10 best coaches in football history published
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news 25 sep 2023, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news 25 sep 2023, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:18 The Liverpool legend told what Mudryk is missing Football news Today, 03:55 Liverpool won their seventh match in a row Football news Today, 03:30 Khvicha scored his first goal in six months Football news Today, 02:47 The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place Football news Today, 02:30 Mikel Arteta sums up the results of a crucial victory in the English League Cup Football news Today, 02:00 Guardiola speaks out about Manchester City's exit from the League Cup Football news Today, 00:15 HIGHLIGHTS. Inter Miami lost in the US Cup final without Messi Football news Yesterday, 17:12 Carabao Cup 2023-2024: results, fixtures and dates for each round Football news Yesterday, 16:59 Chelsea, Newcastle and Liverpool have advanced to the next stage: results of the Carabao Cup Football news Yesterday, 16:34 The top ten football players of the 2000s have been named
Sport Predictions
Football Today Granada vs Betis September prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Celta vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Genoa vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Osasuna vs Atletico prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football 29 sep 2023 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips Football 29 sep 2023 Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023