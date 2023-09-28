Khvicha scored his first goal in six months

In the match of the sixth round of the Italian championship, Napoli defeated Udinese at home with a score of 4:1. The game was also memorable for the goal of Georgian striker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who also made an assist.

Thus, the team leader broke the goalless streak that lasted six months. Before that, he could not score either in the national team or in his club.

Rudi Garcia, the head coach of Napoli, spoke after the game about how he assessed his player’s performance.

"Now that he has scored, he will feel much better and won't think about it anymore. I had long conversations with him, telling him not to think about it and enjoy the game. He is a unique player. When he is happy on the field, everything happens as easy as today,” IamNaples quotes Garcia as saying.

Let us remind you that Kvaratskhelia’s contract with the Italian champions is valid until June 2027. The estimated cost of the football player, according to the Transfermarkt portal, exceeds 80 million euros.