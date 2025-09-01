Kateryna Usyk shares touching photos with her husband in a romantic photoshoot

Charming couple

Boxing star Oleksandr Usyk is spending quality time with his family, enjoying a well-deserved break after his triumphant bout against Daniel Dubois. His wife, Kateryna, posted a series of tender, romantic photos with her husband on her Instagram page.

The couple is seen posing in matching white outfits aboard a yacht, surrounded by open waters. Once again, Oleksandr Usyk proves himself to be a loving and devoted husband, clearly cherishing his wife.

Their children are always present with them as well, and after the intense build-up to the Dubois fight, the champion is now making a conscious effort to devote as much time as possible to his family.

Kateryna also shared a heartfelt photo of Oleksandr sitting on the sidewalk with his sons—10-year-old Mykhailo and 12-year-old Kyrylo—while their youngest daughter, one-and-a-half-year-old Maria, plays nearby.

It’s worth noting that the couple also has an eldest daughter, Yelyzaveta, who turned 15 this year.