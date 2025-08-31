Will there be a trilogy? Fury ready to return to the ring only for a fight with Usyk

The Gypsy King wants a third showdown with Usyk

Tyson Fury’s manager, Spencer Brown, has voiced his conviction that the undisputed world champion from Ukraine, Oleksandr Usyk, will cap off his career with a trilogy against the Gypsy King.

“Usyk really likes Tyson, and Fury is absolutely thrilled with Oleksandr. I believe that a third fight with Fury will be the final chapter for Usyk. Tyson personally told me the only man he’s willing to return to the ring for is Usyk,” Brown said in an interview with Boxing News.

Let’s recall, Usyk and Fury have already clashed twice—in May and December of 2024. In their first encounter, the Ukrainian captured the undisputed championship by edging out Fury via split decision. In the rematch, Usyk once again proved stronger, this time winning by unanimous decision and capturing the WBO, WBC, and WBA titles. After that bout, Fury announced his retirement, but is now willing to return for the trilogy.

It’s worth noting that Usyk currently holds championship belts from the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBO, IBF, and The Ring. At the moment, he is recovering from injuries, which has led his team to request an extension for negotiations regarding his WBO title defense against Joseph Parker.