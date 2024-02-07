Karim Benzema has left Al-Ittihad training. The reason for this action is known

The French forward of Al-Ittihad, Karim Benzema, departed from his team's training, as reported by Marca.

According to sources, this incident occurred on Monday, February 5th. The footballer decided to leave the training session after the head coach, Marcelo Gallardo, requested him to practice separately from the team. Consequently, Karim Benzema will not participate in the Professional League match against Al-Thai.

It is worth recalling that in January, there were reports indicating Benzema's desire to return to Europe, albeit with a significant reduction in salary. Among the contenders for his transfer were mentioned Chelsea and Arsenal, with the possibility of returning to his native Lyon not being ruled out.

Benzema's contract with the champions of Saudi Arabia runs until the summer of 2026. In the current season, the Real Madrid legend has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 20 matches across all competitions.