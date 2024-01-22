Benzema plans to hold talks with Al-Ittihad bosses

Ballon d'Or holder for 2022, Karim Benzema, is still planning to leave the Saudi Arabian league. According to Fabrizio Romano, the French forward will soon engage in challenging negotiations with Al-Ittihad's management.

The situation between the player and the club remains highly tense. Earlier, the footballer left the club prematurely, not waiting for the start of the winter break, and did not arrive on time for the team's training camp in the UAE. For 10 days, he did not communicate with Al-Ittihad.

Benzema wants to return to Europe, but to achieve this, he will have to accept a significant salary reduction. Manchester United previously rejected his signing, and potential suitors for his transfer included Chelsea and Arsenal. A return to his native Lyon was also considered.

Benzema's contract with the champions of Saudi Arabia is valid until the summer of 2026. In the current season, the Real Madrid legend has scored 12 goals and provided 5 assists in 20 matches in all competitions.