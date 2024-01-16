Manchester United has declined to sign the Ballon d'Or winner

For the first time since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in the fall of 2022, Manchester United could have had a Ballon d'Or winner in their squad, but things didn't go smoothly.

According to Goal, Manchester United seriously considered the candidacy of former Real Madrid forward and current Al-Ittihad player Karim Benzema, as they aim to address their goal-scoring issues.

However, the club decided not to bring the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner in this month due to his age and salary demands.

The Frenchman left Real Madrid in the summer of 2023, joining Al-Ittihad and signing a three-year contract.

In the Saudi club, he has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 20 matches in the current season.

Earlier reports indicated that Manchester United is ready to engage in a player swap with Crystal Palace, acquiring the winger Michael Olise from the "Eagles."