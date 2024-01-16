Manchester United is ready to swap players with Crystal Palace

Manchester United and Crystal Palace may engage in a player swap during the summer transfer window.

According to ESPN, the "Red Devils" are discussing the possibility of including their defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a deal for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, who is also attracting interest from Liverpool and Chelsea.

Wan-Bissaka, a product of the London club's youth system, recently extended his contract with Manchester United in December, but this move was seemingly made to allow the club to part with him at a profit.

The potential transfer doesn't generate much enthusiasm at Old Trafford, considering the experiences of Wan-Bissaka and Wilfried Zaha, who struggled to adapt to the more demanding style of play at Manchester United after moving from Crystal Palace.

However, the lackluster performances from Anthony, along with the unpreparedness of Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri for regular first-team appearances, compels the "Red Devils" to consider Olise, who has become a primary target due to his consistent form.

The winger has scored five goals and provided one assist in nine matches for Roy Hodgson's team this season. Transfermarkt values him at 50 million euros.

Earlier, Manchester United expressed interest in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.