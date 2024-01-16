The Everton defender has attracted the attention of top European clubs

Several top European clubs have turned their attention to Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

According to talkSPORT, the center-back is on the radars of Manchester United and Real Madrid. "The Red Devils" aim to sign the 21-year-old player in the summer, and he is part of the priority acquisitions for the new minority shareholder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Branthwaite has also worked with the current head coach of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, who once managed Everton. Ancelotti is a big fan of the player, along with interest from Arsenal and Newcastle.

The sale of the center-back will also help Everton address financial fair play issues, leading to penalties and point deductions for the team.

Transfermarkt values the 21-year-old center-back at 25 million euros, and his contract with Everton runs until the summer of 2027.