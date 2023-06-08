Karim Benzema explained why he moved to "Al-Ittihad"

French striker Karim Benzema has revealed why he moved to "Al-Ittihad" in Saudi Arabia.

"I am a Muslim, and this is a Muslim country. I have always wanted to live here," Benzema stated, as reported by Goal.

It should be noted that Benzema joined "Al-Ittihad" from Real Madrid as a free agent. The player has signed a contract with the Saudi club until the summer of 2026. Benzema's salary is estimated to be around 100 million euros per year.