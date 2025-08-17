RU RU ES ES FR FR
Kang-in Lee wants to leave PSG! Several clubs interested in the player

The 24-year-old winger is seeking new opportunities
Transfer news Today, 05:15
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Kang-in Lee Alex Pantling/Getty Images

24-year-old South Korean footballer Kang-in Lee is looking to leave PSG. Reports suggest the player is eager for more playing time.

Details: According to CaughtOffside, PSG and South Korea winger Kang-in Lee is weighing up options for the next chapter of his career. The player is dissatisfied with his minutes at the French powerhouse and wants a change of scenery.

The source notes that three clubs have already shown interest in Lee: Arsenal, Manchester United, and Italian side Napoli. There have been no concrete offers yet, just preliminary evaluations regarding a possible transfer.

Last season, Kang-in Lee made 40 appearances for PSG (2,450 minutes), scoring 7 goals and providing 6 assists. Transfermarkt values the winger at €25 million, and his current contract with PSG runs until June 2028.

