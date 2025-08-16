RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Liga Profesional Argentina Predictions River Plate vs Godoy Cruz prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 18, 2025

River Plate vs Godoy Cruz prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 18, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
River Plate vs Godoy Cruz prediction Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
River Plate
River Plate River Plate Schedule River Plate News River Plate Transfers
Liga Profesional Argentina Liga Profesional Argentina Table Liga Profesional Argentina Fixtures Liga Profesional Argentina Predictions
17 aug 2025, 17:30
- : -
Argentina,
Godoy Cruz
Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz Schedule Godoy Cruz News Godoy Cruz Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win River Plate
Odds: 1.48
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On August 18, 2025, the Argentine championship match between River Plate and Godoy Cruz will take place at the "Mâs Monumental" stadium in Buenos Aires.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

  • River Plate and Godoy Cruz first met in the Argentine top flight in 2006, when the Mendoza club made its debut in the elite division.

  • Over almost two decades, the teams have played more than 30 official matches. River holds the upper hand — about half of those games ended in their victory.

  • River's biggest win over Godoy Cruz was in March 2021 — a commanding 6-1 away triumph.

  • Godoy Cruz has rarely won in Buenos Aires — only a handful of times in the history of this rivalry.

  • Interestingly, Godoy Cruz was once one of the surprises of the league, battling River for a top spot in the 2010/11 season.

Match preview:

The hosts come into this clash in solid form—Marcelo Gallardo's side remains unbeaten at the start of the season and has managed to keep clean sheets in recent matches, drawing with Independiente and Libertad in the Copa Libertadores. Godoy Cruz, on the other hand, has had a shaky start: defeats to Gimnasia and Atlético Mineiro have seen the club slip into the bottom half of the table. The head-to-head record also favors River: in the last 30 games, they've claimed 16 wins, with 9 losses and 5 draws, and an average of around 2.5 goals per match. Their most recent encounter finished in a goalless draw, but River Plate is rightfully considered the favorite for the upcoming fixture, aiming for their first emphatic win of the new campaign in front of their home fans. Godoy Cruz, meanwhile, is likely to focus on a tight defensive setup and quick counterattacks, hoping to snatch at least a point.

Probable lineups:

  • River Plate: Silva, Rojas, Viera, Florentin, Ramirez, Sanabria, Campuzano, Melgarejo, Franco, Fernandez, Aguilar.
  • Godoy Cruz: Petroli, Arce, Mendoza, Rasmussen, Meli, Poggi, Altamira, Fernandez, Fernandez Pol, Andino, Ausmendi.

Prediction for River Plate vs Godoy Cruz:

After a strong start, River Plate has slightly lost momentum, resulting in two draws in their last three outings. Nevertheless, Marcelo Gallardo's men still command the top spot in the table, but any further slip-ups could quickly jeopardize their lead. This match against Godoy Cruz looks like the perfect opportunity for River to get back to winning ways. The Mendoza club is mired in a lengthy slump and hasn't tasted victory in seven straight matches. Given the difference in class and current form, my prediction is: River Plate to win (odds 1.48).

Prediction on game Win River Plate
Odds: 1.48
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Central African Republic vs Tanzania prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Central African Republic vs Tanzania prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 16, 2025 Central African Republic Odds: 1.7 Tanzania Recommended Mostbet
Burkina Faso vs Madagascar prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Burkina Faso vs Madagascar prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 16, 2025 Burkina Faso Odds: 1.83 Madagascar Bet now 1xBet
Zamalek SC vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:00 Zamalek vs Arab Contractors prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 16, 2025 Zamalek SC Odds: 1.69 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Bet now 1xBet
VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich prediction DFL-Supercup Germany Today, 14:30 Stuttgart vs Bayern: Who will claim the first trophy of the season? VfB Stuttgart Odds: 1.57 Bayern Munich Recommended 1xBet
Deportivo Alaves vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Alaves vs Levante: who will kick off the season with a win? Deportivo Alaves Odds: 3.1 Levante Bet now Mostbet
Inter Miami CF vs LA Galaxy prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy: Who will come out on top in this clash? Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.51 LA Galaxy Bet now 1xBet
DR Congo vs Morocco prediction African Nations Championship 17 aug 2025, 08:00 DR Congo vs Morocco: who will advance to the African Nations Championship playoffs? DR Congo Odds: 1.8 Morocco Recommended Mostbet
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford prediction English Premier League 17 aug 2025, 09:00 Nottingham Forest vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17 August 2025 Nottingham Forest Odds: 1.86 Brentford Bet now 1xBet
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace prediction English Premier League 17 aug 2025, 09:00 Chelsea - Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 17, 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.7 Crystal Palace Bet now Melbet
SV Atlas Delmenhorst vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 17 aug 2025, 09:30 Delmenhorst vs Borussia Mönchengladbach: Will the team reach the DFB-Pokal round of 16? SV Atlas Delmenhorst Odds: 1.72 Borussia Moenchengladbach Recommended Mostbet
Jahn Regensburg vs FC Koln prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 17 aug 2025, 09:30 Regensburg vs Köln: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — August 17, 2025 Jahn Regensburg Odds: 1.73 FC Koln Bet now Mostbet
Celta Vigo vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain 17 aug 2025, 11:00 Celta Vigo vs Getafe: Will Celta Vigo kick off the new season with a win? Celta Vigo Odds: 1.75 Getafe Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores