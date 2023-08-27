RU RU NG NG
Kane scores again. Bayern vs Augsburg 3-1: watch free highlights

English striker Harry Kane scored his first brace with Bayern Munich. In the second round of the German Bundesliga, the forward scored two goals against Augsburg. His goals helped the German champions win a landslide 3-1 victory.

If you forgot, Kane this summer changed the Premier League to the Bundesliga. In the new championship for himself, he has already scored three goals and made one assist.

After two rounds of the Bundesliga, Bayern shares the first place in the table along with four other clubs. At the moment, Augsburg still has no victories and has already missed nine goals: the team lost in the first official match of the season in the DFB Pokal, drew with Borussia Mönchengladbach (4:4) and now lost to Bayern.

Bayern Munich 3-1 Augsburg
Goals: Uduokhai 32 (OG), Kane 40, Kane 69 - Beljo 86

Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Augsburg Bundesliga Germany
