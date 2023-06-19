Kalidou Koulibaly close to leaving Chelsea

Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who plays for Chelsea in London, is close to a transfer to Al-Hilal, according to journalist Matteo Moretto on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Saudi club is actively negotiating with the "Blues" and the talks are close to completion. The club from Saudi Arabia is offering the player favorable terms for a personal contract. It was previously reported that Inter is also interested in the African player.

In the current season, the 31-year-old Koulibaly has played 32 matches in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring two goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2026.