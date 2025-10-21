Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 22, 2025
In Matchday 10 of the Betway Championship, Kaizer Chiefs will host Siwelele. Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch the encounter.
Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele: what you need to know about the match
Kaizer Chiefs made a strong start to the new season, claiming four wins and a draw in their opening five fixtures. However, their form has since become inconsistent. The Chiefs fell 1–3 to Sekhukhune, then recorded back-to-back 1–1 draws against Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu. The team currently sits fourth in the standings with 15 points from eight matches. In their most recent outing, the Chiefs were held to a goalless draw by Simba in the CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers.
Siwelele, on the other hand, are struggling near the bottom of the table. After nine rounds, they have collected just seven points and occupy 14th place. Their only victories came in the first and ninth matches of the season. In their previous game, Siwelele suffered another defeat, losing 0–1 to Orlando Pirates. Moreover, the team has scored only two goals so far, failing to find the net in eight of their matches.
Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele: when and where will the match take place?
The Betway Championship Matchday 10 clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Siwelele will take place on Wednesday, October 22, with kick-off set for 18:30 CAT.
Kickoff times in different countries around the world:
Los Angeles 10:30
New York 13:30
Panama 13:30
Toronto 13:30
Port of Spain 14:30
London 18:30
Yaoundé 19:30
Abuja 19:30
Cape Town 0:30
New Delhi 23:00
Sydney 03:30
Kiribati 05:30
Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele: where to watch the match online?
The tenth round match between Siwelele and Kaizer Chiefs will be broadcast live on SuperSportTV.