ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 22, 2025

Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 22, 2025

Football news Today, 10:31
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 22, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/KaizerChiefs

In Matchday 10 of the Betway Championship, Kaizer Chiefs will host Siwelele. Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch the encounter.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele: what you need to know about the match

Kaizer Chiefs made a strong start to the new season, claiming four wins and a draw in their opening five fixtures. However, their form has since become inconsistent. The Chiefs fell 1–3 to Sekhukhune, then recorded back-to-back 1–1 draws against Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu. The team currently sits fourth in the standings with 15 points from eight matches. In their most recent outing, the Chiefs were held to a goalless draw by Simba in the CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers.

Siwelele, on the other hand, are struggling near the bottom of the table. After nine rounds, they have collected just seven points and occupy 14th place. Their only victories came in the first and ninth matches of the season. In their previous game, Siwelele suffered another defeat, losing 0–1 to Orlando Pirates. Moreover, the team has scored only two goals so far, failing to find the net in eight of their matches.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele: when and where will the match take place?

The Betway Championship Matchday 10 clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Siwelele will take place on Wednesday, October 22, with kick-off set for 18:30 CAT.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 10:30

  • New York 13:30

  • Panama 13:30

  • Toronto 13:30

  • Port of Spain 14:30

  • London 18:30

  • Yaoundé 19:30

  • Abuja 19:30

  • Cape Town 0:30

  • New Delhi 23:00

  • Sydney 03:30

  • Kiribati 05:30

Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele: where to watch the match online?

The tenth round match between Siwelele and Kaizer Chiefs will be broadcast live on SuperSportTV.

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
Siwelele Siwelele Schedule Siwelele News Siwelele Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Kaizer Chiefs confirm latest injury list Football news Today, 10:25 Kaizer Chiefs confirm latest injury list
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Football news Today, 03:59 Chiefs coach relishes chance to face his on loan players
Khanyisa Mayo sends message to his teammates Football news Today, 03:15 Khanyisa Mayo sends message to his teammates
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Football news Yesterday, 14:02 Kaizer Chiefs duo announce they have smoked the peace pipe
Kaizer Chiefs to face struggling Siwelele FC Football news Yesterday, 10:36 Kaizer Chiefs to face struggling Siwelele FC
Cole: 'My father said I must choose Chiefs' Football news Yesterday, 10:23 Cole: 'My father said I must choose Chiefs'
Related Tournament News
Lupopo coach explains Pirates shock Football news Today, 10:15 Lupopo coach explains Pirates upset
Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 10 Football news Today, 10:05 Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 10
Cardoso offers humble views after 5-1 win Football news Today, 10:04 Cardoso offers humble views after 5-1 win
AmaZulu to be PSL champions by 2032 Football news Today, 07:47 AmaZulu to be PSL champions by 2032
Picture by Magesi FC Football news Today, 03:40 Nkanyiso Zungu repaying John Maduka’s faith in him
Chiefs and Sundowns fans asked to support Pirates Football news Today, 02:33 Chiefs and Sundowns fans asked to support Pirates
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores