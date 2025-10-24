Kaizer Chiefs to demote new signing?

Kaizer Chiefs to drop Luke Baartman to the Dstv Diski Challege?

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has revealed the technical team are considering dropping Luke Baartman to the DDC team.

The 19-year-old forward has yet to feature in the matchday squad after being cleared to leave Cape Town Spurs as a free agent.

“[Playing him in the DDC] is something we are considering; it would also help our DDC team to get better. It’s something that we are looking into.

“We have 35 players, and we have to choose who plays and who doesn’t,” the Burundian mentor added.

“If you don’t perform, someone else is going to play. I’m pretty sure everyone will get their chance," Kaze concluded.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi will play AS Simba in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary second-round qualifiers on Sunday at 15:00 at the Dobsonville Stadium.