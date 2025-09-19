Kaizer Chiefs football club issues official statement regarding Nasreddine Nabi's dismissal situation

At this moment, Nabi is not managing the team.

Details: An official statement was published on Kaizer Chiefs’ X social media page, clarifying all the nuances surrounding the dismissal of head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

"Kaizer Chiefs Football Club confirms that head coach Nasreddine Nabi is currently not working with the team, as discussions between the club and the coach are ongoing. This matter is internal and is being handled in accordance with proper procedures.

The club remains focused on ensuring stability and continuity for both players and supporters during this period.

Since this is an internal issue, no further details will be provided at this stage.

We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our fans and the entire football community. Any updates will be communicated through the club’s official channels at the appropriate time," stated the Amakhosi management.