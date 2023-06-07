"Juventus is targeting a Real Madrid player

Juventus are interested in acquiring Real Madrid right-back Lucas Vazquez.

This was reported by insider Gianluca Di Marzio.

The cost of a potential transfer is estimated at 6-8 million euros.

It should be noted that the Spaniard plays for the Madrid club since 2015, last season he played in 30 matches and scored four goals with three assists.

Vasex's contract with Real Madrid expires in the middle of next year.